IT Home News on April 4th, EA and FIFA have officially parted ways, and EA’s upcoming “FIFA” football game will be renamed “EA Sports FC”. And FIFA has just launched a game called “AI League“The football mobile game has now started testing on the Android platform.

According to reports, “AI League” is developed by the game studio Altered State Machine and is described as “4V4 Casual Football Game“, played between AI-controlled characters, the player acts as the coach and boss of the AI ​​team and can give tactical instructions.

also,Each AI football player is given unique AI traits, these characteristics define their strengths and weaknesses. Players can collect and trade characters to create a team with their favorite combination of talents.

As can be seen from the official promotional content, this is a cartoon-style game and has been authorized by FIFA for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.The game is free to download and playplayers can purchase AI League Coins from the store and customize the appearance of players, unlock stadiums, and more.

IT House learned from FIFA officials that the first batch of games after the breakup between FIFA and EA consists of four games, all involving Web3.0, blockchain and mobile technology. In addition to the “AI League” mobile game, it also includes:


