After riots: UEFA punishes Legia

Eight days after the spectator riots at the Conference League game AZ Alkmaar against Legia Warsaw, the European Football Union (UEFA) imposed the first penalties against the Polish club. As UEFA announced on Friday, the Polish record champions will have to pay a fine of 15,000 euros. In addition, Legia is not allowed to sell tickets to its supporters for the upcoming away game in the Conference League on October 26th at Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina. UEFA said the disciplinary committee’s decision was independent of ongoing investigations into incidents after the game.

IMAGO/ANP/Michel Van Bergen

At the game in Alkmaar, the Netherlands, Legia Warsaw supporters stormed the entrance gate and used violent force against stewards and the riot police. An officer was knocked unconscious. Tear gas was used to protect their own safety and that of the stewards. Legia supporters also managed to take a number of batons and pepper spray from the police. A number of fans entered the stadium without tickets and without controls.

Discontents at the political level

The incidents also caused a stir at the highest political level. “I have instructed the Polish Foreign Ministry to take urgent diplomatic steps to verify the night’s events. Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter (X).

The two Legia professionals Radovan Pankov and Josue Pesqueira were arrested and questioned by the police. The Serb and the Portuguese were later able to travel back to Poland.