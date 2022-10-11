The market has been behind for 40 days, but there are games that have been won regardless of what happens in the next few months. Investments, perhaps without large outlays, which have already led to the result. Udinese is at the top of this ranking, in the summer of 2021 they had snatched Samardzic from three million, this time it was repeated with Lovric on a free transfer and has already understood that he has achieved a real deal.