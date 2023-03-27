Home Sports After saying goodbye to the White Tigers jersey, Jelínek will wait on the phone and drink beer for a few days
Sports

After saying goodbye to the White Tigers jersey, Jelínek will wait on the phone and drink beer for a few days

by admin

Not even with two goals did the Liberec hockey captain prevent defeat in the fifth game of the quarter-final series with Mountfield from Hradec Králové and thus their elimination from the playoffs. Striker Petr Jelínek, who will celebrate his 39th birthday in June, admitted that the last match of this season was also his farewell to the White Tigers jersey after nine years. And perhaps even the definitive end of a career in which he played almost a thousand games in the highest domestic competition.

See also  Wu Yibing lost to defending champion Medvedev and stopped in the top 32 of the US Open men's singles

You may also like

In Miami Sinner beats Dimitrov and reaches the...

Flick: Playing against Belgium can measure the level...

EM qualification: ÖFB team attacks again against Estonians

Handball, ko for KeyJey Ragusa

MADESIMO WINTER TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

Acerrana-Ischia: between bad moods, delays and an ever...

ÖFB game against Estonia also sold out

Festina is the official time keeper of the...

The spring is warm and flowers are blooming,...

Belgium, the story of “Erasmus” — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy