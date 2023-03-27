Not even with two goals did the Liberec hockey captain prevent defeat in the fifth game of the quarter-final series with Mountfield from Hradec Králové and thus their elimination from the playoffs. Striker Petr Jelínek, who will celebrate his 39th birthday in June, admitted that the last match of this season was also his farewell to the White Tigers jersey after nine years. And perhaps even the definitive end of a career in which he played almost a thousand games in the highest domestic competition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

