Title: Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy to Depart after Turbulent Spell

Date: June 30, 2023

In a surprising move, Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy is set to leave the club after enduring six tumultuous seasons marred by non-sporting controversies. Regarded as the most disastrous signing of the Guardiola era, Mendy’s departure comes as Spanish newspaper ‘Ace’ labels his tenure at the club as catastrophic.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Manchester City as of now, it is expected that an announcement will be made in the coming hours. Notably, Mendy’s name has already appeared on the official Premier League list of players who will not be part of the squad for the upcoming season.

Back in 2017, Mendy arrived at Manchester City as a highly-touted left-back, following an impressive campaign with Monaco that saw them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, alongside Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman commanded a hefty transfer fee of 60 million euros, raising expectations for his performance.

Manager Pep Guardiola had immense faith in Mendy’s abilities, but off-field problems quickly derailed his career at the club. In November 2020, the player was arrested on charges of an alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman at his residence. While he was released at that time, Mendy was later accused by another woman for a similar offense, leading to Manchester City suspending him in August 2021.

Since his suspension, Mendy has remained sidelined, unable to don the coveted “citizen” shirt even for a single minute of play. The ongoing legal issues and controversies surrounding the player have undoubtedly tarnished his reputation and strained his relationship with the club and fans alike.

As Mendy prepares to depart from Manchester City, his time at the club serves as a stark reminder of the perils of high-profile transfers without careful scrutiny of a player’s off-field conduct. The departure will undoubtedly open up opportunities for the club to bolster its defensive lineup, as they seek to continue their success in domestic and international competitions.

