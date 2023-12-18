After the 13th round of the Women’s Volleyball Super League, the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team retains its hope of advancing to the quarterfinals – Sports – China Engineering Network

The 13th round of the Women’s Volleyball Super League is over

Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team retains hope of advancing to quarterfinals

China Sports News reporter Su Chang

The 13th round of the first phase of the 2023-2024 Chinese Women’s Volleyball Super League ended recently. Shandong Rizhao Steel and Fujian Anxi Tieguanyin both defeated their respective opponents and locked in the quarterfinals one round in advance. Shenzhen Zhongsai Longhua and Guangdong Taishan were defeated by their opponents, leaving the suspense of the top eight until the last round of the first stage.

In this round of Group A games, due to the certain gap in strength between the two sides, the outcome is expected. Among them, the Shandong Women’s Volleyball Team defeated the Sichuan Women’s Volleyball Team 3-0 in an away game, securing the third place in the group. The Fujian Women’s Volleyball Team defeated the Hebei Women’s Volleyball Team 3-0 at home, scoring 3 points. At the same time, it already has 2 wins and a 6-point lead over the Henan Women’s Volleyball Team, which ranked second. With one round left in the first stage of the group stage, both Shandong Women’s Volleyball Team and Fujian Women’s Volleyball Team have locked in the top eight of the league in advance.

The competition for fourth place in Group B is extremely fierce. Although the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team, which is temporarily ranked fourth, had a win and a 3-point advantage over the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team, which is temporarily ranked fifth, due to the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team losing to its strong rival Jiangsu 0-3 in an away game in this round. The women’s volleyball team gave the Guangdong women’s volleyball team a chance to pursue. However, in the game that night, the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team, which played at home, fought hard for 5 games with the new league Jiangxi Women’s Volleyball Team and finally lost 2-3, losing the opportunity to overtake the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team in the standings. “The Jiangxi women’s volleyball team has many young players who are aggressive and hard-working, which puts a lot of pressure on us and can effectively interrupt our continuous scoring with serve.” Li Yao, captain of the Guangdong women’s volleyball team, concluded after the game. Zhao Binghui, the head coach of the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team, also admitted that in this very important game, the players were nervous and under great pressure. “We were in a bad state, with prominent problems such as not being able to pass the ball in place and not seizing the opportunity ball.”

After this round, the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team is still temporarily ranked fourth in the group with 6 wins and 7 losses and 17 points. The Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team is still temporarily ranked fifth in the group with 5 wins and 8 losses and 15 points. However, they gained 1 point in this round. Let the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team retain the hope of advancing to the quarterfinals. In the 14th round of the first stage on December 19, the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team will compete with the Zhejiang Women’s Volleyball Team at home, while the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team will face the Jiangxi Women’s Volleyball Team at home. If the Guangdong Women’s Volleyball Team can score all 3 points, and the Shenzhen Women’s Volleyball Team is blocked by its opponents, the fourth place in Group B will likely be overturned. Which of the two teams from Guangdong can advance to the quarterfinals is not only a competition of technical ability, but also a psychological contest.

