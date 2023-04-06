Original title: After the CBA regular season, the Shanxi men’s basketball team won the tenth place

Photo courtesy of Shanxi Guotou Professional Basketball Club

On April 5th, after the 42nd round of the CBA regular season, the Shanxi men’s basketball team lost to the Fujian team 87-93. After this battle, the Shanxi men’s basketball team won the tenth place in the regular season and will face Zhejiang East Sunshine in the first round of the playoffs.

After the start of the game, the Fujian team, which had been determined to miss the playoffs, showed a strong desire to win. They started with a 17-8 lead. On the other hand, the Shanxi men’s basketball team looks a little “tired”, and the offensive and defensive ends are not in good condition.

As the game progressed, the Shanxi men’s basketball team regained its shooting touch in the offense and once overtook the score. In the last two minutes, the Shanxi men’s basketball team, which led by 4 points, may have felt that “the victory is set” and the attitude of the game was too lax. The Fujian team seized the opportunity to score consecutively and won with a 93-87 reversal.

Before this battle, although the Shandong team, Guangzhou team and Shanxi team have been confirmed to advance to the playoffs, the regular season rankings of the three teams have not been determined. In this round of competition, the Shandong team and the Guangzhou team won successively, and finally ranked eighth and ninth in the standings.

After the victory of the Guangzhou team, the Shanxi men’s basketball team will rank tenth in the league no matter whether they win or lose. In 42 regular season games this season, the Shanxi men’s basketball team has a final record of 21 wins and 21 losses.

According to the rules of the playoffs, the Shanxi men’s basketball team will face the seventh regular season Zhejiang East Sunshine Team in the first round of the playoffs.

