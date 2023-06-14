after the decision concerning the Bordeaux-Rodez match, the Bordelais fall from above

The players of Bordeaux, during the meeting against Rodez, June 2, 2023, in Bordeaux. THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

« Of all the Girondins matches that I have seen at Lescure stadium, or at Matmut-Atlantique, I have never seen an atmosphere like this. It was amazing, good kid, for players to achieve the feat “, says, still a little moved, Nicolas Caillé, supporter of Bordeaux since his childhood, and partner. However, this atmosphere, which everyone describes as ” amazing “, in a stadium filled to capacity, came to an abrupt halt on Friday, June 2, at the 22e minute.

After the opening of the mark by Rodez, in the meeting of the 38e and last day of Ligue 2, the irruption of a supporter of the Girondins de Bordeaux on the ground changed everything. A member of the Ultramarines group, he pushes the scorer Lucas Buades, who falls. The referee stops the match, which will never resume. Prosecuted for “violence having led to a day’s incapacity for work, aggravated by premeditation” and “intrusion into a playing area of ​​a sports arena having disrupted the competition”, the Bordeaux fan saw his club file a complaint and be a civil party.

Despite the abrupt outcome of the match, the stadium was evacuated calmly. ” We have 42,000 people at the stadium, we have a person pushing a player, and the 42,000 people go home without breaking anything, without protesting, without insultinginsists on Monde the Bordeaux president, Gérard Lopez. It would not have happened anywhere else like this in France. »

Game lost and one point penalty

For the Girondins, the end of the match meant the beginning of the ordeal. The decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League fell on Monday June 12: the match against Rodez will not be replayed, Bordeaux lost the match, and the Bordeaux club is sanctioned with a penalty point at the start of next season.

As for the Ultramarines stand, it is closed for two firm matches and two suspended. With this sentence, the Bordelais remain in Ligue 2 (at the 3e place), and Rodez remains in front of Annecy, collateral victim of the evening, relegated to National.

In Bordeaux, which was fighting remotely with FC Metz for accession to Ligue 1, the club like its supporters denounce a reaction “disproportionate” in the face of an isolated act, qualified as “stroller” by all of those interviewed. The mayor, Pierre Hurmic, (Europe Ecologie-Les Verts) invokes a Bordeaux public “respectful, calm” and no history of incidents. If he understands “that there is a sanction, it is quite logical”, Franck, well known to fan networks as “Diabate33” on Twitter, estimates the sports award “completely moved” in view of the case law: “No club has been sanctioned as harshly as the Girondins. » In 2021, Nice and Lyon received a penalty point following incidents during matches against Olympique de Marseille, but the matches were replayed.

