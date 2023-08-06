After the early end of the World Cup, a lot has to be put to the test in the DFB women’s team

Status: 06.08.2023 2:59 p.m

Hasty departure from Down Under, perseverance slogans at various press conferences – the early end of the World Cup for the German women causes perplexity. There is much to do.

No, in the German camp they had not expected such an early end at the World Cup. When the disappointed German players sank to the ground on the pitch in Brisbane after the frustrating 1-1 draw against South Korea last Thursday, hectic activity began in the German organizational unit of the delegation.

What should one do now? How could one leave the place of shame as quickly as possible? Nothing was booked, nothing prepared for such an early exit.

Chaos on return

So the team first flew from Brisbane to Newcastle on Friday and drove back to the team hotel in Wyong. On Saturday, the entourage then made their way home in different flights throughout the day. It was nothing with a joint return journey, joint landing, reception somewhere in Frankfurt at the airport.

The chaos of the departure symbolizes the current state of the German women’s team quite well. You lost the compass. The direction is no longer clear. It is clear that there are a number of construction sites that need to be worked on.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg announced on Saturday (05.08.2023) at the final press conference in Australia that there would be no “business as usual” with her and her dealings with the German national team. It requires in-depth analyzes to draw conclusions from the results. She had previously stated that she was “not the type to run away from problems”.

So she wants to remain national coach. There was support for this from the association side, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf expressed his confidence in “MVT” and said he was very sure that the national coach could turn the tide with the team.

Sports show expert Nia Künzer did not find this so great. “Of course, for me it was contradictory and it wasn’t really necessary to create facts so quickly. When you talk about the fact that you need time for analysis – and then in principle you have already made a decision. For me the drop is sucked, the decision is made.”

The DFB

Of course, criticism is pouring down on the DFB and its actions in recent years from many corners. German football generally seems to be on the decline. The task of the association is to stop this trend. to develop new ideas. Implement new concepts as quickly as possible.

Joti Chatzialexiou, sporting director at the DFB for all national teams, sounds the alarm: “It’s also true that our mills grind too slowly in Germany,” he says.

Smaller nations with shorter communication channels and fewer sports-political hurdles have a comparative advantage. “If we don’t change that, then others will drive past us in the left lane and then in the end we only see the taillights,” warned the 47-year-old: “That may also become apparent in future tournaments.”

The question of whether the DFB also has to make adjustments in terms of personnel in this position is important. A sporting director who is solely responsible for the DFB women’s team, for example, is demanded by many experts.

The team

Alex Popp, the best German World Cup player, gave a deep insight: Basically, the quality of the German players is not in question, said the 32-year-old. Alone, you have “not brought the quality to the square.”

Anyone who can read between the lines senses criticism of the sporting management, including the national coach. Because that would be responsible for using the potential of the players profitably.

The question of resignations from the team, which usually arises after failure, has not yet been addressed at all. Popp herself is certainly in the autumn of her career. Are there other players to consider, paving the way for younger players? Marina Hegering (33), Ann-Katrin Berger (33), Kathrin Hendrich (31), Sara Doorsun (31) and Svenja Huth (32) have also passed 30.

national team and league

The fact that the women’s national team does not have an easy relationship with FC Bayern is no secret. “We have to work hand in hand in the future, otherwise there will be no success for the national team,” Chatzialexiou said recently.

The DFB manager said he didn’t want to talk about old things in the association’s dispute with FC Bayern before the World Cup, but: “Of course it also had an impact on our preparation.” The German champions from Munich only allowed their players five days later than those of VfL Wolfsburg to start preparing for the World Cup in Herzogenaurach. This caused a lot of trouble for the DFB. At the time, Chatzialexiou even spoke of a “breach of word” by FC Bayern.

short-term perspective

There isn’t much time for a reboot, even if it’s desirable. Important competitive games will continue in September. Then there is the Olympic qualification. “We want to present ourselves with a different face,” announced DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich to the sports show.

In view of the statement that “business as usual” is not an option, new ideas should be implemented very quickly. Maybe first of all in terms of tactics on the field. Relying on a three-man defense in the last two group games proved to be very unstable.

And up front all the burden on the shoulders of Alex Popp? In the end, that was quite easy to calculate for the competition. But this is detailed work. Perhaps the big picture needs to be changed first.

