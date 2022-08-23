Original title: After the first 3 rounds of the Premier League: Arsenal’s 3-game winning streak leads West Ham’s 3-game losing streak and Liverpool’s 3-game winning streak is at the bottom

1. Arsenal It has won all three games and become the only undefeated general in the Premier League in the new season. The arrival of Jesus and Zinchenko has brought Arsenal back to the technical flow of Wenger’s period.

2. Manchester City Ranked second with 2 wins and 1 draw, Manchester City faced the "Oil Derby" in the third round of the Premier League. Manchester City drew 3-3 with Newcastle and kept their undefeated golden body. Foden, who did not pass the ball, became Manchester City's new offensive player. short board.

3. Tottenham 2 wins and 1 draw ranked third. Tottenham, coached by Conte, strengthened the lineup in the summer window, but the team's technical ability was slightly insufficient. The new aid Perisic sent assists in a row, and Sun Xingmin made 3 consecutive rounds of misfires. The Spurs are in good spirits this season.

4. Leeds United Ranked fourth with 2 wins and 1 draw, Leeds United cashed in Rafinha and Phillips at a high price in the summer window, and introduced a number of strong aids. The new season has played a powerful game, and this round of the Premier League is a 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

5. Brighton With 2 wins and 1 draw, they ranked fifth. The Seagulls played the high-pressure tactics very smoothly. They dared to attack any team. The whole team could run and snatch.

6. Newcastle Unbeaten with 1 win and 2 draws, Eddie Howe has trained the Magpies very well, Guimaraes in the midfield position is worth the money, Saint-Maximin has raised the ball, the Premier League breakthrough king will pass the ball, Newcastle The future is promising.

7. Fulham 1 win and 2 draws remain unbeaten, this newly promoted team is a bit tiger, and strong teams need to be cautious.

8. Brentford With 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, the little bee will sting, and it is another Premier League team that plays with high pressure.

9. Crystal Palace With 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, he is good at fighting back, but he is not good at fighting the weak, and he is bloody when playing strong teams.

10. Nottingham Forest 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, the summer window has changed most of the teams, and the tactical play still needs to be run in.

11. Southampton With 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss, the team is the most powerful team in the Premier League.

12. Chelsea 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss. Without Lukaku and Werner, Sterling is here, and the striker is even weaker. If Kante is injured, the team will drop a grade.

13. Aston Villa 1 win and 2 losses, it seems that there are many stars, but Gerrard's team is too unstable, attacking very fiercely, conceding a lot of goals, and the chance of the game is very large.

14. Manchester United With 1 win and 2 losses, Ten Hag became the second coach after Ferguson to win the first safari. Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1, ushering in a rebound opportunity and successfully escaped the relegation zone.

15. Bournemouth With 1 win and 2 losses, the team at the British Championship level is a bit rough on the technical level and needs to go all out to avoid relegation.

16. Liverpool 2 draws and 1 loss, no wins, no reinforcements in the midfield, Liverpool will not even think about winning the title this season, Van Dijk, Henderson, Milner are getting older year by year, Liverpool has less investment, and it is inevitable to go downhill, Liverpool fans Will miss Mane.

17. Everton With 1 draw and 2 losses, there is no victory. Last season was a thrilling relegation. This season, the task of relegation must be deployed in advance. Lampard's tactical ability is limited.

18. Wolves With 1 draw and 2 losses, the Wolves have no victories, but with the return of the injured and the arrival of new aid, the strength of the team should not be underestimated.

19. Leicester City With 1 draw and 2 losses, the goalkeeper Schmeichel is gone, the team does not have any good reinforcements in the summer window, and with Vardy getting older, the Blue Fox will decline seriously this season.

20.West Ham UnitedThey lost all three games and became the only team with zero points in the new Premier League season. West Ham United's summer signings cost more than 100 million pounds. On the contrary, the team's ability to attack tough battles is seriously insufficient, Antonio will only rampage, and Moyes needs to think about countermeasures.

