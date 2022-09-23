BOLLENGO

Independiente Ivrea’s first victory in the league, in group A of women’s Serie C, already came on the second day of the season, the first at home, at Giacomo Gaglione in Bollengo, last Sunday against Pinerolo.

A very important victory, which was obtained both knowing how to suffer and being concrete in the last sixteen meters, as explained by captain Monica Dreon, who also stamped the card, scoring the goal of the final 3-0: “We knew that we were facing a very strong team, like Pinerolo and in fact at the start it forced us to stay on the defensive, but we managed to withstand the impact well and remained compact. Then when we were able to attack, we were lethal, scoring three goals – says Dreon -. I am very happy for scoring, but I am even more happy for the victory, very important after the first knockout against Pavia Academy away. Sunday we will not take the field, because there are political elections and the Federation has postponed the third day of the first leg midweek, Wednesday 28 September – recalls Dreon – We will be involved in away games, still in Lombardy, against the Orobica Bergamo, where last year we lost 4-0, at the end of a match in which the opponents proved to be stronger than us. They still remain a very good team, but we want to follow up on the success with Pinerolo. It won’t be easy at all, but we’ll try. In these days we will return to work in Romano Canavese and Sunday’s victory will also help us to prepare in the best possible way for the match against the Bergamo side. As always, the group and the attitude that we will have to have from the first stages of the game will count, hoping then, it must be admitted, that the luck we had with Pinerolo can also continue: to be able to win, in fact, having a bit of good luck helps, even if then other aspects will be decisive, such as playing as a team, determination, determination and attention to every detail ». –