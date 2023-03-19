Julia Simon, in Oslo-Holmenkollen, Norway, on March 18, 2023. JAVAD PARSA / AFP

The icing on the cake. After having officially won the big crystal globe rewarding her first place in the general classification of the World Cup on Saturday, Julia Simon offered herself a bonus, Sunday March 19, by winning the small globe of the mass start. Already at the top of the classification of the specialty before the last race of the biathlon season, in Oslo-Holmenkollen (Norway), the Frenchwoman made sure to lift a new trophy by finishing in fifth place.

In the fog of Oslo, which almost caused the cancellation of the race, Julia Simon had to keep an eye on her compatriots Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet and Lou Jeanmonnot, respectively second and third in the classification of the specialty, the only ones to be able mathematically prevent him from winning the small crystal globe. After two perfect lying shots (10 out of 10), Julia Simon was in more difficulty on the standing shot (6 out of 10), but in the same way as her pursuers.

The beautiful exit of Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet

Imperial in shooting, it was the Swedish Hanna Oeberg who won ahead of Marte Olsbu Roiseland (2ᵉ) and Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet (3ᵉ). The latter has a great outing, with a podium, her 23ᵉ in the World Cup, for the last race of her career. This place of honor and the 60 points that come with it did not allow her to steal the little crystal globe from the mass start, which therefore went to Julia Simon who finished first in the specialty ahead of her and Hanna Oeberg third. The classification of Lou Jeanmonnot before the race, but who finished fifth due to a disappointing 18ᵉ place in Oslo.

Julia Simon will now be able to savor her titles. “The mass start will have to be over for me to realize that it’s over, it’s over. It’s just starting to get real with everyone talking to me about it.”, explained the 26-year-old Frenchwoman yesterday, with a smile on her face. Winner of the big crystal globe and two small globes (mass start and pursuit), Julia Simon is completing the best season of a career that is far from over.

On the men’s side, the season ended with a victory for the insatiable Johannes Boe – his 19th success in the 23 individual races in which he participated this season – and the small crystal globe of the mass start awarded to his compatriot Norwegian Vetle Christiasen. Among the French, Quentin Fillon Maillet finished 4ᵉ. For the first time in twenty-six years, no Frenchman has won this Biathlon World Cup season. A disappointment when the break between the biathletes and their coaches has been recorded since Friday.