After the handball championship draw: DHB President Michelmann criticizes the Gislason critics

Status: 05/10/2023 8:19 p.m

President Andreas Michelmann of the German Handball Federation (DHB) reacted with incomprehension to the public criticism of national coach Alfred Gislason on Wednesday (10.05.23) during the group draw for next year’s European Championships at home.

“You have to ask yourself what empowers club bosses to interfere in the interests of the German Handball Association. We don’t do that either,” said Michelmann in Düsseldorf: “If I were Karsten Günther, I would buy a huge broom and sweep my own door first.”

No need for a Gislason debate

At the beginning of the week, a “Spiegel” report caused a stir. In the league, according to the report, “a front” is forming behind the scenes against Gislason as national coach. Karsten Günther, managing director of SC DHfK Leipzig and HBL board member, recently called for the national coach to be replaced after the significant friendly defeats against world champion Denmark. According to “Spiegel”, Gislason’s personnel split “German handball into two camps”.

Michelmann criticized Günther for going public instead of expressing his opinion internally. “The question is, why do I have to do this through the media? Does narcissism play a small role?” , asked Michelman. Everyone in handball knows what you get from Gislason as national coach. Just “nobody who is known for his talkativeness” but is “a rock in the surf”. That’s why nobody should “whine” that he isn’t the “communications world champion”. There is “no reason” to open a discussion about Gislason.

EM- opening game against Switzerland

Germany’s handball players will meet France and North Macedonia in the preliminary round at the 2024 European Championship – Germany will also play the opening game against Switzerland.

The EM is to be held in Germany from January 10th to 28th, 2024. Twelve of the 24 teams reach the main round, Germany’s two possible opponents there are Spain and Iceland if they progress.