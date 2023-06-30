After the Le Graët affair, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is the subject of a judicial investigation

Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Minister of Sports, is the subject of a judicial investigation at the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR), AFP revealed on Friday. The commission of instruction of the CJR, the only jurisdiction empowered to judge ministers in the exercise of their function, has been seized since June 21 of the procedure triggered by Mr. Le Graët after remarks by the minister in February on his management. of the French Football Federation (FFF).

Noël Le Graët resigned in February from the FFF, which he had led since 2011, after a damning audit report from the General Inspectorate for Education, Sport and Research (IGESR) on his management, against a background charges of sexual harassment.

A few hours after his departure, his lawyer had announced a complaint, claiming that Ms. Oudéa-Castéra had “lied” on this report and pointing to a difference between the summary of the document, published on February 15 and which evoked the sending by M Le Graët of “ambiguous SMS for some and of a clearly sexual nature for others”, and its entirety. The report was never made public. Since its publication, Mr. Le Graët has been the subject of a preliminary investigation for moral and sexual harassment opened by the Paris prosecutor’s office. The former director general of the FFF Florence Hardouin, heard in April in this investigation, filed a complaint against him.

A common procedure in press law

According to an extract, consulted at the time by AFP, the inspection mission had noted “a small number of writings (SMS in particular) produced by Mr. Le Graët, using ambiguous formulations which could receive different interpretations and a vocabulary not containing any term of a sexual nature”.

The press law procedure makes it almost automatic, after a defamation complaint, the referral to an investigating judge and the indictment of the author of the remarks, the substantive debate taking place at the hearing. . However, the case law is different before the CJR. In 2014, its requests committee had thus closed a complaint for defamation by the controversial polemicist Dieudonné against Manuel Valls, then Minister of the Interior, considering from the outset that the offense of defamation was not sufficiently characterized.

