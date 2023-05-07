After the party at the Maradona, Spalletti ‘Napoli works miracles’ – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 MAY – The party to celebrate Napoli as Italian champions at the Maradona stadium ended to the notes of O’ Surdato ‘nnamurato. After the greeting of the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the walkway of the team, and of the coach Luciano Spalletti (“It’s really true that this is the city of miracles, if you’ve managed to make me win a Scudetto too, then it means that everything is possible”, his words addressed to the audience), a play of lights and fireworks on the notes of We are the Champions and a new round of the field for the Azzurri. Among the guests of the evening the rappers Clementino and Geolier, Edoardo Bennato and the grand finale with Liberato the mysterious Neapolitan singer, who dedicates a piano and voice performance to his city team. (HANDLE).

