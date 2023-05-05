After the referee’s wrong decision: new discussion on “Challenge”

Status: 05/05/2023 4:21 p.m

After the wrong decision in the Bundesliga game between VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund, the discussion flared up again as to whether football coaches could “Challenge“ should receive.

“I would have definitely made use of it,” said Dortmund coach Edi Terzic on Friday (May 5, 2023). “You should do everything you can to avoid making the wrong decisions. And if that’s what helps us, then you should definitely think about it.”

In other sports, it is already common for referees to be forced to reassess contentious scenes on the monitor.

Steffen Baumgart, coach of 1. FC Köln, was in the specialist magazine “kicker” also pronounced for: “In such cases, in which clearly wrong decisions are made, coaches should be given this opportunity. Once per half would make sense.”

Schalke coach Thomas Reis also advocated a change in connection with the video assistant referee (VAR) in football. The “Challenge” could “to be a possibility” . It’s about “Optimize processes” .

Referee Sascha Stegemann clearly and openly admitted in the Sportschau/WDR2 interview that he made a mistake in the draw between Bochum and Dortmund. It was about a missed penalty for BVB.

During the game of championship candidate Borussia Dortmund on Friday (April 28, 2023), Bochum defender Danilo Soares clearly fouled Karim Adeyemi in the penalty area, which referee Sascha Stegemann later admitted. However, the referee had judged this differently live and was neither corrected by the video assistant nor asked to watch the scene again from the sidelines.

The Dortmund team also reacted angrily to an alleged handball in the Bochum penalty area and an alleged foul before VfL made it 1-0. Sports director Sebastian Kehl even claimed: “Today things didn’t go well here.”

Brych: “A challenge wouldn’t do anything”

Felix Brych spoke out against a “challenge”. In the show “Focus on Sports“ of Bayerischer Rundfunk, the Bundesliga referee said: “I don’t think a ‘challenge’ would do anything.” This would only cause the problem “relocated” , and the so-called video evidence is not accepted. He is still rejected by many when it comes to football, in contrast to supporters of other sports.

The “challenge” in tennis, for example, has long been accepted, but it also benefits from the fact that black and white decisions are always involved.

Depending on the world association

Discussions about introducing a “challenge” are as old as the VAR, which was introduced in Germany for the 2017/18 season. At the beginning of the current season, Jochen Drees, former referee and now head of innovation at the DFB, said: “ I’m always open to discussions about improvements and developments in the field of video assistants .” However, the German association is also dependent on the world association: “ But we are also bound by what FIFA tells us to do. The introduction of a challenge option is currently not being pursued there. “