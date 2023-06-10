After the relegation: At HSV everything stays as it is



analyse

Status: 08.06.2023 21:54

HSV will also play in the second Bundesliga for the sixth year in a row. After the failure in the relegation against VfB Stuttgart, there should be no personal consequences.

VfB Stuttgart posed for the jubilee photo in front of the guest curve in the Volksparkstadion, just like Hertha BSC did a year ago. Again, the HSV was not able to take the chance of relegation. This time he was even clearly outclassed – 1:6 was the overall result from the point of view of Hamburg.

It was once considered inconceivable to many that Hamburger SV would ever be second-rate. Now he will go into his sixth season in the second Bundesliga. With trainer Tim Walter and sports director Jonas Boldt.

Walter will also be HSV coach in the coming season

Walter left – of course – after missing out on promotion again, leaving no doubt that he sees himself on the HSV bench in the coming season. “We played a great season, in the end we were missing a point. We know we still have to do a few things better, but the foundation is definitely in place.”

A little later, sports director Jonas Boldt said that the coach would remain “of course”.

This decision comes as no surprise. Since the drama in Sandhausen, Walter, Boldt and numerous players have not missed an opportunity to sell the season as a success with reference to the 66 points gained and the euphoria of the fans. It’s not because HSV hasn’t achieved the goals it set itself.

Die self-made goals not achieved

Walter and Boldt have emphasized several times: “We want to move up”. In the event of setbacks, Walter reprimanded critics in a sometimes harsh tone – always pointing out that HSV would definitely be promoted.

But although HSV invested more in newcomers than all of its second division competitors combined and had the highest budget, it did not manage to leave Darmstadt 98 and Heidenheim behind and was clearly shown its limits against Stuttgart.

Quote graphic by HSV coach Tim Walter

Walter’s football has major tactical deficits that would probably be difficult to compensate for in the Bundesliga, even with better players. Nevertheless, he has the backing of the club and also of the majority of the fans.

As a board member, Boldt is responsible for four non-promotions

The coach draws a lot of attention. Actually, however, his superior should be much more in focus. Boldt is now responsible for the fourth non-promotion under his leadership. Each with a budget that should have been enough to return to the Bundesliga.

Considering how quickly officials sometimes had to vacate their posts at HSV, it is remarkable that Boldt is not even remotely criticized.

On the other hand: Who should express this? Boldt and Walter have created their own cosmos that fosters an “us against everyone” mentality. Internal critics were sidelined and left HSV. The local press in Hamburg is generally positive about the duo.

Does the “we-feeling” have a positive effect?

The fans obviously have no problem with the fact that HSV has become stuck in the football lower house. The team is celebrated whether it wins or loses.

A great sense of togetherness could certainly have a positive effect. If it doesn’t become an end in itself. When you don’t just focus on yourself, but accept criticism, develop yourself. Whether the HSV will actually succeed in this personnel constellation? There will be answers in the coming season – again in the second division.