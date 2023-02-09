The AFA continues the path of expansion in the metaverse and opens its own space on Upland, between games and NFTs

The Argentine Football Federation (AFA) continues to expand into metaverso and also lands within the platform of the EOS blockchain, Uplandwhich already has over 3 million registered users

The partnership also includes the Argentine First Divisionwith all the teams that have written the history of South American football, and aims to actively involve users Argentinian football fans from all over the worldor to connect them and offer them a series of exclusive experiences ranging from gaming to collecting digital assets inspired by the iconic clubs and players of the Argentine national team and league.

The agreement between AFA and Upland it is an important step towards the internationalization of the Argentine Football Federation after the victory of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 and the reach of the Primera División brand, attangering a new and wider audience of fans. It also represents the first playful experience of Argentine football in the metaverse after the launch in collaboration with One Football of the NFT collection inspired by the Albiceleste story on The Sandbox.

Duration and Details of the agreement

For the duration of the agreement, i.e. for the next four years, a digital transformation journey pointing towards Web3 and the metaversewith the aim of educating its community to the new era through football and, at the same time, activating a new revenue stream thanks to the use of the main characteristics of blockchain technology with the sale of digital assets and the creation of marketplaces to also allow users to carry out secondary market actions.

