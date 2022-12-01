After the Scottish Open was eliminated, Ding Junhui angered the World Taiwan Federation: it is shameless to run the competition

In the early morning of the 1st Beijing time, the second round of the 2022 Scottish Snooker Open came to an end.Chinese player Ding Junhui lost 2:4 to England’s Joe O’Connor and missed the round of 16.

After the game, Ding Junhui posted three consecutive Weibo posts angrily denouncing the World Taiwan Federation on his personal Weibo.Let’s take a look together.

1. I can’t think of any sports that can start at 11 o’clock. The World Taiwan Federation is simply shameless to hold the game.

2. What kind of sports require athletes to wait for 4 hours on the field to play? It’s just a joke. The decline of billiards started with these shameless people who earned a lot of money from sponsors and gave players such small bonuses. There is nothing more important in this world than their pockets.

3. It’s 1:30 in the middle of the night and I can’t even get a taxi back to the hotel. It’s really a good game. It’s shameless to have a bonus ranking system for such a skinny bonus. So many players rely on bonuses to survive.You just need to fatten up your British players. You don’t need to develop other countries. You don’t have that ability. I’m afraid others will take your place.

It is understood that the Snooker Scottish Open is a snooker ranking event.

On December 13, 2021, Luca Brechel won the 2021 Snooker Scottish Open with a 9-5 victory over John Higgins with 2 cents and 4 60+.

In May 2022, according to the official website of World Snooker, the World Snooker Championship system will undergo major changes from 2023——All qualifying rounds were changed to a best-of-19 format.