After the soccer tragedy in El Salvador, the club’s stadium is closed for a year

The rematch of the quarter-finals of the league competition between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS did not take place. The FA announced that FAS, who they awarded a 2-0 victory, would advance to the semi-finals.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said authorities would thoroughly investigate what happened at the 44,000-seat Cuscatlán stadium.
In El Salvador, a stampede at the entrance to the Cuscatlán football stadium killed 9 people. Hundreds were injured. The cause? The sale of fake tickets. Ripped off fans tried to force their way into the stands, according to the press service of the President of El Salvador. pic.twitter.com/jEt0r2WwM1
According to the AP agency, the accident happened when more fans were trying to get into the stadium than it could hold. In addition, the organizers reportedly opened few entrances.