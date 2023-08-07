After the World Cup: Künzer criticizes the DFB reaction: “Maximum unhappy”

Status: 06.08.2023 21:24

Ex-national player Nia Künzer sees mistakes in the coaching team and in the top management after the World Cup. She criticizes the always “same reflexes” at the DFB.

“It was contradictory for me. There was actually no need to create facts so quickly,” said TV expert Künzer on ARD about the statements made by Neuendorf, who had said before the German team returned that not everything was allowed question.

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg announced a reappraisal after the 1-1 draw in the preliminary round against South Korea and the knockout in the group phase and left her own future open. “For me, the question is what about the results of an analysis, what the consequences would have been,” said Künzer. It was “maximum unfortunate” that Neuendorf was not there. “I hope that the processing will still be result- and solution-oriented and not only take place in the internal circle.”

The “same reflexes” at the DFB

The German Football Association is currently seeing the “same reflexes” as a reaction to the failure, said the 43-year-old. National coach Hansi Flick was also allowed to continue with the men’s national team after the preliminary round at the World Cup. The analysis must now focus on the tournament. “The big picture – up to the training and the structures at the DFB – could have happened before.”

Künzer is critical of the performances of the German team at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. “A lot of people say that there was no plan B. It seemed to me that there was no plan A,” said the 2003 world champion . The selection also lacked personalities. “I haven’t seen any player continuously progressing, except for Alex Popp,” she added, referring to the captain.

The ex-national player now expects a quick reaction to the failure from Voss-Tecklenburg and her team. “Time is short and you have to deliver,” said Künzer with a view to the international matches in the Nations League against Denmark and Iceland in September. Then for the German soccer players it’s all about the Olympic ticket.

