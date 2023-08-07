Sport After the World Cup

“Maximum unhappy” – Künzer criticizes sharply

Germany fails for the first time in the preliminary round

The German national team cannot get beyond a draw against outsiders South Korea and says goodbye to the World Cup. For the first time in history, the DFB women fail in the preliminary round.

These are clear words: The former national soccer player Nia Künzer sees mistakes in the DFB boss and the coaching team after the World Cup. And she misses leaders in the team.

The former national soccer player Nia Künzer sees mistakes in the coaching team after the historically early World Cup end of the German team and criticizes the reaction of DFB President Bernd Neuendorf to the failure. “For me it was contradictory. There was actually no need to create facts so quickly,” said TV expert Künzer on ARD about the statements made by Neuendorf, who had said before the German team returned that you shouldn’t question everything.

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg announced a reappraisal after the 1-1 draw in the preliminary round against South Korea and the knockout in the group phase and left her own future open. “For me, the question is what about the results of an analysis, what the consequences would have been,” said Künzer. It was “maximum unfortunate” that Neuendorf was not there. “I hope that the processing will still be result- and solution-oriented and not only take place in the internal circle.”

The German Football Association is currently seeing the “same reflexes” as a reaction to the failure, said the 43-year-old. National coach Hansi Flick was also allowed to continue with the men’s national team after the preliminary round at the World Cup. The analysis must now focus on the tournament. “The big picture – right down to the training and the structures at the DFB – could have happened before that.”

The team also lacked personality

Künzer is critical of the performances of the German team at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. “A lot of people say there was no plan B. It seemed to me that there hadn’t been a plan A,” said the 2003 world champion. The selection also lacked personalities. “I haven’t seen any player who is constantly progressing, except for Alex Popp,” she added, looking at the captain.

The ex-national player now expects a quick reaction to the failure from Voss-Tecklenburg and her team. “Time is short and you have to deliver,” said Künzer with a view to the international matches in the Nations League against Denmark and Iceland in September. Then for the German soccer players it’s all about the Olympic ticket.

“You have to be careful that we don’t fall even more into the abyss”

The women’s national team was eliminated in the preliminary round at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. “One forgets that the so-called small nations can also play football,” says former DFB international Jimmy Hartwig in the WELT interview.

