Three days is short to digest an inglorious elimination in the Champions League. Still groggy from its failed performance in the week against Bayern Munich, PSG saved itself an additional headache by going to win, Saturday March 11, in Brest during the 27e day of Ligue 1. But the Parisians can thank their star striker, Kylian Mbappé, who once again saved them in stoppage time with a decisive goal against the poorly ranked Bretons (15e).

The Parisian opener was the work of Carlos Soler who was able to take advantage of a heavy strike from Mbappé from 30 meters, badly captured by the Brest goalkeeper and returned to the feet of the Spaniard, who adjusted and scored under the bar (37e).

But the defensive largesse of Paris was fatal to him a few minutes before half-time with the equalizer of Franck Honorat who deceived Donnarumma with a powerful strike (43e) after resisting the return of Sergio Ramos and Timothée Pembélé. Deprived of Marquinhos, Mukiele, Kimpembe, and Bitshiabu injured, and Hakimi, injured in a muscle (the Moroccan is also indicted for rape), the Parisian coach had to give up the three-way defense that he has been using for several weeks to return to four behind.

Following the Breton goal, the Brest Kop cracked many smoke bombs, causing the match to be interrupted for a few minutes, just before the break.

Nineteenth goal for Mbappé in Ligue 1 this season

In the second half, the Brestois were saved several times by interventions from their goalkeeper Bizot, on a strike from Messi (65e), then on an occasion from Mendes after a good foray into the box (70e), but also on another from Mbappé (74e). He couldn’t do much about the French striker’s goal in injury time. On a counter-attack, Lionel Messi very quickly gave Mbappé, who scored in the empty goal after eliminating the last rampart of Brest.

In the absence of Neymar, who underwent ankle surgery in Qatar on Friday and whose end of the season is already in jeopardy, Kylian Mbappé, captain at kick-off, and Lionel Messi have still made it in together an unworthy copy of their talent and status, like against Bayern. But the inspiration of the Argentine world champion and the clinical efficiency of the Frenchman, who joins Lille’s Jonathan David at the top of the scoring charts with 19 goals, ended up making the difference. Just before his goal, Mbappé nevertheless almost took a red card, after mowing down Belkebla before making a small gesture of humor.

With this narrow success, the troops of Christophe Galtier remain at the top of the championship with eleven points ahead of OM, which hosts Strasbourg on Sunday. ” It comes three days after Munich, we had to remobilize everyone to say that there was a very important objective, to get this eleventh title, which will be a record in France.positive the PSG coach.

In the fight for Europe, Rennes did not make a very good operation in the afternoon by bringing back a small point from Auxerre (0-0), yet in the fight to maintain. With this second match without a win in a row, the Bretons do not take off (5e) and point to four lengths from Lens, traveling Sunday to Clermont. The Auxerrois come out of the red zone (16e), one length ahead of Strasbourg.