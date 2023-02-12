When you’re done with your workout, go to a fast food restaurant. Whether eating a traditional recovery meal or gobbling down burgers and fries after a good workout wouldn’t make any difference from a glycogen replenishment standpoint. Except that the source is authoritative (l’International Journal of Sport Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism) and research conducted by Center for Work Physiology and Exercise Metabolism della University of Montanathere would be some eye-rolling.

After training, go to a fast food restaurant

But this is it: a sports supplement (like Gatorade, Powerbar or Clif) and a junk food menu produce the same results level of glycogen and insulin in the blood.

Researchers at the University of Montana took 11 cyclists and subjected them to two 90-minute workouts until their glycogen was depleted. Then they administered hamburgers and chips or supplements for sports as a recovery meal, immediately after training and after 2 hours of time. And after 4 hours they subjected the 11 athletes to another 20 km of pedaling.

At this point the researchers performed muscle tissue biopsies and blood tests and found that the glycogen and insulin levels and the performance levels in the 20 km control were exactly identical whether the cyclists had taken sports supplements or a fast food menu.

Red light at junk food

However, one thing must be specified, as Brent Ruby, director of the Center for Work Physiology and Exercise Metabolism did, after the news caused a sensation in the US press: research is not the green light for deadly junk food diets quintessentially American; research only shows that moderate portions of burgers and well-timed fries can deliver as much glycogen as more expensive sports supplements.

READ ALSO: 10 tricks to control calories in your diet if you play sports

Advertising