The son of Kometa Brno boss Libor Zábranský, who is also one of the assistants of the national team coach Kari Jalonen, left for the north of Europe in 2021 after playing one year for extra-league Karlovy Vary after returning from overseas.

He had very similar statistics in both seasons in Finland. In the first, he played in 58 games in the regular season and scored 17 points for four goals and 13 assists, adding a goal in seven starts in the playoffs. For this year, he has played 57 matches and 15 points (3+12). Jukuritu narrowly escaped the elimination fights this time.

