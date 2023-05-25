Home » After watching Frisbee and watching basketball, the two finals will be held in Chengdu next month_Local_News_Red Star News
After watching Frisbee and watching basketball, the two finals will be held in Chengdu next month


The 2022-2023 China Frisbee League Finals will be held at Chengdu Chengdong Sports Park and Chengdu University of Technology from June 9th to 11th, 2023. The 25th CUBAL China University Basketball League One Men’s National Finals Peak Four (ie, the National Finals) will be held at the Le Power Xiangcheng Sports Center in Xindu District, Chengdu from June 16th to 18th, 2023. This is the first time that the CUBAL Finals has settled in Chengdu.

According to incomplete statistics, at present, about 30,000 people in Chengdu have come into contact with frisbee sports, and the number of active players is nearly 10,000. It has become the city with the fastest development of frisbee sports in China.

As the campus basketball IP with the most history and culture in China, CUBAL matches cover 32 provinces, regions and municipalities, more than 1,600 colleges and universities and nearly 2,000 teams. It is divided into grassroots competitions, regional competitions, and national competitions. It is understood that in this year’s competition, Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shanghai Jiaotong University, East China Normal University, Central South University, Beijing Sports University, Guangdong University of Technology, China Civil Aviation and other CUBAL traditional giants will compete for the semi-finals in Chengdu. Bring a basketball feast.

Comprehensive State Sports General Administration website, Chengdu Daily

