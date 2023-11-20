Home » After what was seen in Honduras, Lozano’s decision to use Quiñones as a starter – El Futbolero México
Following an impressive performance from Julián Quiñones against Honduras, fans are eagerly anticipating whether he will once again be chosen as a starter for the upcoming games. The Mexican forward staged a remarkable comeback against the Hondurans, winning the praise of many including Rafael Márquez Lugo, who reiterated the benefits of having Quiñones in the Tricolor team.

The question now remains, will head coach Jaime Lozano continue to utilize Quiñones as a starter in future matches? The player has certainly proven his worth, and fans are hopeful that his talent will not go unnoticed. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this developing story.

