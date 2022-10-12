Original title: Zheng Qinwen received a gift of retirement after smashing his foot, and then fights Swatek to spell himself

On the first day after her 20th birthday, Zheng Qinwen, a Chinese florist, suffered a swollen foot in the final round of the WTA500 San Diego qualifying round. , this is the first time, it is an unfortunate start,” Zheng Qinwen said. For this reason, after losing the qualifying round, she took a day off to sign the lucky loser. As a result, the Chinese Xiaohua, who had not had much hope, not only entered the main competition, but also received Muguruza’s withdrawal in the first round. “It may be because of fate, God is destined (I want to advance), I am very lucky,” Zheng Qinwen said that life is so ups and downs, he must learn to accept it and do the best within his ability.

For Zheng Qinwen, 2022 is definitely a very important year in his career. She was known to more people for her flashy performances in the Grand Slam tournaments. In the previous WTA500 Tokyo Station, she even reached the finals all the way, and finally lost to Samsonova and won the runner-up.

“Actually, when I played in the finals, I personally felt that I was not that well-prepared, because the intensity of the previous two games was very strong, especially in the semi-finals. I think it was the strongest time I have played so many hard courts.” When a reporter asked Zheng Qinwen to review the Tokyo Station event, she said. At that time, China Xiaohua defeated the Chinese American player Liu Jingwen 2-0 (6-4, 7-5) in the quarter-finals, and in the semi-finals, they reversed after losing a set first, 2-1 (5 -7, 6-3, 7-6(3)) Rick Kudmetova.

“I didn’t get back to the hotel until about 8 o’clock the night before the final, so I wasn’t prepared so well, but this is tennis, and if you lose, you lose. All I have to do is to find where I am lacking and continue to improve and do my best for the next match. Get ready,” Zheng Qinwen said.

Zheng Qinwen will face world No. 1 Swatek in the second round of the San Diego station. The two met in the fourth round of this year’s French Open before, but Zheng Qinwen, who was in his physiological cycle, was reversed by his opponent after winning the first set, 1-2 (7-6(5)/0-6/2-6 ) lost and missed the quarterfinals.

“After I won the first set in the last match, I was already in a very bad state in the second and third sets due to physical reasons. This time my physical condition is much better than before,” Zheng Qinwen emphasized in Zhan Wang’s second round. Swatek is the kind of player who keeps improving and strives to improve, and is also a respectable opponent. “The key to playing against her is to maintain the same focus from beginning to end and play your own tennis. I believe she also It will be like this,” Zheng Qinwen said that he is very much looking forward to the showdown with the world‘s No. 1, “will try to achieve the best state.”

