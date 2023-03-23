Original title: After Zhu Chenjie joined the national football team for a joint training warm-up match, more young players may enter the national team

At 2:00 pm on March 23rd, Beijing time, the Chinese men’s national football team will usher in the first international warm-up match of the new year under the leadership of Yang Kexing. The opponent is the New Zealand team. According to the plan, we will have two consecutive warm-up matches with the New Zealand national team on the 23rd and 26th. This is also Jankovic’s first show after coaching the national football team. What is worth noting is that Zhu Chenjie, who was previously training with the National Football Asian Games Team due to injuries, has now entered the national team training lineup. And started joint training with the national football team. After the warm-up match against the New Zealand team, more U24 men’s football players are likely to join the national team lineup to promote lineup renewal.

Zhu Chenjie is a very outstanding defensive player in the national football lineup. He has followed the national team in the world preliminaries and performed very well in the East Asian Cup. And helped the Chinese team beat Hong Kong 1-0 and drew Japan 0-0 in the Doya Cup. He has rich experience in the game. In fact, among the U24 men’s football players, there are many players who are as outstanding as Zhu Chenjie. After this New Zealand overseas training, it is likely that more U24 male football players will enter the national team lineup.

In fact, in terms of promoting the rejuvenation of the national football lineup, it has been carried out as early as after the top 12 of the 2022 World Preliminaries. Previously, the Football Association had planned to use the U24 men's football team as the team to form a lineup. Now it is arranged to help veterans such as Zhang Linpeng and Wu Xi, also in order to achieve good results in the warm-up match and win international points. It is worth noting that the Football Association has arranged a number of international events for the Chinese men's football team in 2023. In addition to the two warm-up matches against New Zealand in March, the national football team will also play in China on the international match day in June this year. Two international warm-up matches at home. This is also conducive to testing the tactical lineup of the national team and improving cohesion. And this time to New Zealand for training, players who have performed outstandingly in the U24 national football team will enter the national team. And Wu Shaocong, who has previously trained with the national football training team, is expected to be selected as a defensive player. Wu Shaocong is now playing for the Istanbul Basakser Club in the Turkish Super League. It can be said that the fighting spirit is worthy of recognition. Jankovic has very strict preparation requirements for the national football team's game against New Zealand. Moreover, the players are required not to concede a goal and focus on stability. This also means that the Chinese men's football team will be very prominent in defensive tactics in the next match against the New Zealand team. The defensive counterattack tactics will also catch the opponent by surprise. On the other hand, the U24 national football team will start two warm-up matches with the New Zealand U22 men's football team. Although it is big and small, this can also test the technical and tactical level of young players, and the outstanding players will obviously enter the national team. Excellent goalkeeper Han Jiaqi, forward offensive player Fang Hao, and defensive player Wu Shaocong are the best players in this group of 99-year-old players. We look forward to the renewal of the national football team as soon as possible, and to achieve good results in the next game against the New Zealand team. How do you think the national football team is likely to complete the lineup rejuvenation process after the game against the New Zealand team? And Zhu Chenjie has joined the national football training lineup? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

