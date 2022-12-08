Home Sports Ag. Amrabat: “The world has noticed him. I get calls every day”
The words of the prosecutor of Amrabat

All crazy about Sofyan Amrabat. The global exploit projects the Fiorentina midfielder among the most talked about names in the international transfer market. And his attorney Mohammed Sinouh tell the market expert Fabricius Roman: “Every day I get so many calls from clubs about Sofyan. The whole world has seen that he is the best defensive midfielder in the World Cup, Sofyan was excellent in the competition”. Then, however, avoid feeding the rumors: “Amrabat is a top professional, he’s only focused on the World Cup with Morocco” the prosecutor said.

