Original title: Shandong men’s basketball team is fighting Shenzhen today, trying to avenge its double-killing this season (quote)

Again and again, no more three times, can I climb the mountain this time? (Theme)

Qilu Evening News reporter Feng Zihan

After winning two consecutive victories, the Shandong men’s basketball team had no time to celebrate, and encountered another suffering. At 11:00 on December 30, the Shandong Men’s Basketball team faced the Shenzhen team for the third time this season. Faced with opponents who have double-killed themselves this season, the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team still has to show full courage to fight.

Tao Hanlin’s comeback and Gao Shiyan’s recovery are undoubtedly the strength of the Shandong men’s basketball team to strive for revenge; the “small foreign aid battle” between Landsberg and Shenzhen team player Booker is also quite interesting. On the defensive end, the Shandong men’s basketball team needs to “watch” the shooters of the Shenzhen team to prevent them from setting up “turrets” on the outside.

Three Touches of Sufferer

How does the Shandong team play their cards

In the past two seasons, the Shenzhen team seems to have become the “nemesis” of the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team. From the four games last season, to the double-kill so far this season, the Shandong men’s basketball team has suffered a lot of defeats from their opponents.

The two sides met in the opening game for the first time. The Shandong men’s basketball team was in poor condition and fell behind the opponent all the time, and finally lost 90:102. From the data point of view, only Tao Hanlin, Jiao Hailong, and Chen Peidong, the three main players of the Shandong men’s basketball team, played normally, and the three foreign players were collectively inaccurate.

In the second confrontation, although Tao Hanlin and Jiao Hailong were absent due to illness, the Shandong men’s basketball team played very tenaciously, but unfortunately lost again with 105:110.

Fortunately, after experiencing the wave of injuries, the main players of the team have returned one after another. At the same time, many rotation players have been trained. Compared with the previous two matches, the Shandong men’s basketball coach Wang Han has more cards than before. It is worth looking forward to which elite soldiers will be able to enter the big list in the end.

At the same time, the Shenzhen team is already “different from the past”. After experiencing the stumbling in the first stage, Zheng Yonggang, the “silver-haired coach” in the second stage, has led the team to eight consecutive victories and is gaining momentum. Facing such a strong opponent, how to better line up troops under the experience of previous losses will test Wang Han’s coaching ability.

At present, the rankings of the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team and the Shenzhen Team are comparable, and they are both teams with the potential to hit the top four in the standings. Therefore, in a sense, this is also a “battle of slots”. The two sides are bound to exert their strongest combat power to win and lay a solid foundation for their own rankings.

“Shark” sits

Fighting Shenzhen’s two insiders

Previously due to illness, “Little Shark” Tao Hanlin missed three games, including the rematch with the Shenzhen team. In this game, he, who has made a smooth comeback, competed with “Big Bird” Shen Zijie and Sullinger for hegemony inside, which is undoubtedly the biggest highlight.

The “bird-shark” battle has been staged for many consecutive games. The two have their own advantages and disadvantages on both ends of the offense and defense, and they will not give in to each other. However, compared to Shen Zijie, Sullinger’s recent outstanding performance will put more pressure on Tao Hanlin.

Currently, Sullinger ranks first in the rebounding list with an average of 12.6 rebounds per game. At the same time, he averaged 19.9 points per game and is the team’s scoring leader. It is worth mentioning that he was also elected the best player of the sixth week of the CBA, which is enough to see his fiery state. Therefore, the Shandong men’s basketball team needs to take more care of him in the interior.

In addition to Tao Hanlin, Zhu Rongzhen, another inside player of the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team, may have more opportunities to play.

In the victory over the Ningbo men’s basketball team, Xiao Zhu played 17 minutes and scored 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block efficiently. He performed well on both offense and defense. If he can stand on the field for a while longer, he will buy more rest time for Tao Hanlin.

backcourt battle

Beware of the opponent’s “three-point rain”

The Shenzhen team not only has Shen Zijie, Su Linjie, and veteran Zhou Peng on the inside, but also has many good players on the outside waiting for opportunities, which brought a lot of impact to the defense of the Shandong Men’s Basketball Team.

After being trained by the national team, He Xining has a steady, accurate and ruthless three-point shooting ability. This Jinan boy never hesitated when facing his hometown team. In his first match this season, he became the scoring leader on the spot with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

In addition, Gu Quan’s state has also picked up. The two of them are undoubtedly the shooters that the Shandong men’s basketball team needs to focus on.

At the same time, the ability of the Shenzhen team’s small foreign aid Booker should not be underestimated. His confrontation with the Shandong Men’s Basketball small foreign aid Landsberg will determine the situation of the game. In the second confrontation between the two sides, Landsberg played bravely and scored 29 points. Therefore, in this game, he will shoulder the important task of attacking the city.

When it comes to the backcourt of the Shandong men’s basketball team, one has to improve Shiyan. Recently, Xiao Gao is in excellent condition. In addition to maintaining stability in defense and sorting out the team’s offense, the offensive end has also improved greatly. With his fire support, the Shandong men’s basketball team has one more chance of winning.

As the saying goes, “There are only three things.” In this campaign, can the Shandong men’s basketball team overcome their psychological disadvantages and complete their revenge? We will wait and see.