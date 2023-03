After the 1-0 in Paris, Bayern reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a clear win.

A heroic act: central defender Matthijs de Ligt saves Bayern from going behind. Ronald Wittek/EPA

Not much was missing, and Yann Sommer would have been to blame, he couldn’t have denied it. In the 38th minute, the FC Bayern goalkeeper ventured to the edge of the penalty area and lost the ball to Moroccan Achraf Hakimi. Vitinha kicked the ball at goal, low, in the middle, actually a safe bet. But Matthijs de Ligt, the Dutch centre-back, hit the ball off the line.