Against a beautiful Fiorentina, Sassuolo can do little – Football

Sassuolo – Fiorentina 1-3 THE breaking latest news in the match that opened the last day of the championship

I GOL

Sassuolo – Fiorentina 1-3 – All’83’ Gonzalez effectively closes the game by scoring the third goal for Viola

Sassuolo – Fiorentina 1-2 – In the 79th minute Saponara puts Viola back in front with a spectacular finish

Sassuolo – Fiorentina 1-1 – In the 70th minute Berardi equalized on a penalty kick for the hosts

Sassuolo – Fiorentina 0-1 – In the 47th minute Cabral gives Fiorentina the lead

THE RANKING

Mission accomplished for Fiorentina, who win at Sassuolo and climb to 56 points in the standings, strengthening their eighth place while awaiting the result from Turin. All the goals came in the second half, but at 1-1 Saponara’s Euro goal was decisive, bringing the Tuscans forward. Then Nico Gonzales ends the match with a header. A good test for the Italian team which thus arrives at the Conference League final in Prague with the right morale and with some of the potential starters partially rested. Little changes for Sassuolo, less determined than their opponents but who finished the game in 9 and have not had any particular objectives for a few weeks. Initially, the Italian’s choices were conditioned by Wednesday’s match, with Cabral in the center of the attack, Ranieri and Martinez Quarta in the center of defense and Terzic on the left wing. Dionisi instead gave space between the posts to the young Russo on his Serie A debut, with Ceide winning the run-off with Bajrami. For the rest it’s up to the owners. With the entire proceeds from the match (122,342.00 euros) donated to Emilia Romagna’s fundraising, little happens in the first part with Fiorentina, especially in the beginning, who succeed more than Sassuolo in making themselves dangerous on at least a couple of occasions .

In the 10th minute from the left Duncan serves Cabral in the center of the area who heads into the black-green goal hitting the outside post. Shortly afterwards Cabral on 13′ from distance tries to surprise Russo who deflects for a corner. Sassuolo can only be seen before the break with Pinamonti who works the ball well inside the area but does not frame the goal. At the start of the second half it was Romagna’s turn, the unfortunate Sassuolo player who has been struggling with a knee injury for three years. The match starts and immediately the Viola take the lead: cross from the left, Russo goes low but clears the ball on Cabral’s feet who doesn’t miss an easy goal. For the Brazilian it is the eighth goal of the season in the league. Sassuolo struggles to find each other, Dionisi inserts Defrel alongside Pinamonti to strengthen the offensive department. Instead, the Italian proposes Bonaventura and Nico Gonzales who are kept at rest at the start, but potential starters for Wednesday’s final. Halfway through the second half, Sassuolo equalized due to a possible touch of the arm by Cabral (booked for protests).