Singo stops. The concentration of training and matches begins to feel on the legs of the grenades expected on Thursday at the Geiwss Stadium by Atalanta. A high-ranking challenge that will be missed by the Ivorian winger, who today did not take part in training at Turin’s Filadelfia. «Muscle overload in the posterior region of the right knee», the statement of the club that probably lost the right outside also for the appointment with Lecce scheduled for Monday 5 September. A stop that was not needed for Singo who was looking for the best form after the operation he underwent last May to solve groin problems. The desire to return to the highest levels in the shortest possible time could have betrayed the grenade “whose conditions will be monitored day after day”, informs the company. The new entry Lazaro could make his debut in place of him, in a ballot with Aina.

As a group, however, Zima met again after a month. The defender, who had suffered the dislocation of his right shoulder in the last friendly before the start of the season, will now be back on the squad for Atalanta. His return will be gradual, there is now no rush in the ward. With the return of the Czech they are all available.