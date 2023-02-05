The last defeats follow the same logic

The observation is the same as for the last defeats of the Blues. Since the start of Fabien Galthié’s mandate, the XV of France has lost only six times in 31 matches. Of his six defeats, five were played in less than 5 points. In order: two cruel defeats at Twickenham (22-19 after extra time and 23-20 with a try from Itoje in the 76th minute; a failure against Scotland at the Stade de France when Dulin chose to restart instead of shooting in touch (23-27) and two cruel defeats during the 2021 summer tour in Australia (23-21 and 33-30).Only the defeat of the 2020 Six Nations Tournament at Murrayfield, in an unfavorable context, had been clear and flawless (28-17).