against Morocco, the Blues do not want to be the new victims of a slightly crazy World Cup

French striker Kadidiatou Diani after her goal against Panama at the Women’s World Cup in Sydney (Australia), August 2, 2023. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

In a gargantuan World Cup, which digests like vulgar appetizers of the favorites – Germany, Brazil, Canada or the United States – usually imagining themselves as a main course, the Blues have no intention of appearing on the menu. Moroccan soccer players.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Women’s World Cup: France-Morocco, “small” round of 16 between friends

Tuesday August 8 at the Hindmarsh stadium in Adelaide (Australia), a rustic enclosure that evokes the English lower divisions and displays the most modest capacity of the tournament (around 13,500 seats), the French women’s football team knows that it must avoid the trap of arrogance. “The important thing is to respect the opponent and what a round of 16 is. When you get there, it means you have a lot of qualities…”, insists Hervé Renard. Their Moroccan adversaries proved it by recovering their heads after an inaugural rout (6-0 against the Germans), lining up two successes against South Korea and Colombia.

The French coach has mastered the subject since during his long career, he has often been on the bench of outsiders, like his victorious and unexpected journey with Zambia in the 2012 African Cup of Nations or his spectacular victory with the Saudis face the future Argentinian world champions in Qatar in November 2022. With him, the risk of decompression – which threatens when you swap at the last minute an announced ultra-tight clash against the double German champions against a match on paper at the range of the Blues against Moroccan neophytes – is reduced.

“It’s important in a competition to play each match as if it could be the last and to ensure that it is not, says midfielder Kenza Dali who understood the message. It’s up to us not to fall into the trap of thinking that our journey is easier than that of others. »

“Morocco is not there by chance”

Before this meeting, all the French players got in tune. “We must not take Moroccan women lightly. They lost 6-0 in the first game and they didn’t give up.”, adds Léa Le Garrec. Resting against Panama, defender Sakina Karchaoui, whose parents were born in Morocco, warns her teammates: “It will not be an easy match, Morocco is not here by chance. This World Cup is a bit crazy, we have been warned. »

The extended staff of the France team applied this caution by supervising Morocco in the same way as the other teams in group H (potential opponents in the round of 16) during the first round, and even ” since a long time “, according to Fox. Once the poster is known, the video analysts – who scrutinize the opponent’s game in the smallest details – enter the scene. “They gave us the keys for this match, I’m not going to reveal them”by Kenza Dali.

You have 47.33% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

