As of: 03/10/2023 9:27 p.m

1. FC Kaiserslautern only draws against SV Sandhausen on the 24th matchday of the 2nd Bundesliga. Both teams deliver an intense encounter, the video referee played a leading role.

FCK and SV Sandhausen drew 2-2 (1-1) on Friday evening. Ahmed Kutucu gave SVS an early lead, Boris Tomiak and Kevin Kraus turned the game around. But Sandhausen’s Franck Evina had the last word. As a promoted team, FCK now has 39 points and is fifth. Sandhausen is in 17th place with 21 points

Both teams haven’t had a good phase lately. FCK have one win and three defeats in their last four games. The SVS managed only one point in the last five matches.

The match in the Fritz-Walter-Stadion in front of 35,000 spectators started with a lot of intense duels. Sandhausen’s Kutucu used the first opportunity of the game to lead the visitors in the 8th minute. The 23-year-old prevailed in the center and scored 1-0 from 16 meters. FCK keeper Avdo Spahic was still there, but couldn’t prevent the impact.

FCK is shocked after falling behind

The early deficit had an effect on the Red Devils, who found it difficult to get back into the game. The SVS, on the other hand, controlled the encounter and was also the somewhat more dangerous eleven offensively. Out of nowhere, FCK had a great chance to equalize in the 31st minute. But Erik Durm’s deflected shot from a Hendrick Zuck cross hit the bar.

The next excitement then four minutes later: Following a Lautrer corner, SVS keeper Patrick Drewes was only able to clear the ball briefly, Tomiak put the ball into the net from seven meters. The goal was reviewed because an FCK player was allegedly offside, but referee Max Burda stuck to his decision.

With the last action before the break, FCK almost even took the lead. But the ball landed on the SVS goal after a corner by Zuck after Drewes had looked uncertain again.

FCK puts pressure on after the change

After the break, FCK started with a lot of vigor and Terrence Boyd had the first chance of the second half. But Drewes parried the FCK attacker’s conclusion in the follow-up (50th).

As a result, a confused game developed, but the intensity remained high. Constructive attack efforts usually petered out in the beginning. In the 73rd minute, FCK again benefited from the use of the video referee. Substitute SVS striker Hamadi Al Ghaddioui got the ball on his outstretched arm after a corner kick, referee Burda pointed to the point according to the pictures. Kevin Kraus didn’t miss the chance and converted safely to 2:1 (76th).

But the SVS struck back just four minutes later: Franck Evina headed in after a corner kick to equalize (80′), which also meant the final score.

FCK travels to Darmstadt – Sandhausen against St. Pauli

1. FC Kaiserslautern will play SV Darmstadt 98 next Saturday (03/18/2023, 8:30 p.m.), SV Sandhausen will host FC St. Pauli a day later (03/19/2023, 1:30 p.m.).