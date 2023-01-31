Haaland doesn’t convince Gabby Agbonlahor: 25 goals in 19 Premier League games weren’t enough to overcome the skepticism of the columnist who suggests, in an interview with Sportbible, sending him to the bench to regain the top of the Premier League.

OUTSIDE — The former Aston Villa striker has his own theory. He considers Haaland a limitation rather than a resource. “I’d like to see City play in the next games without Haaland but with the same formation as last year when Guardiola didn’t allow any point of reference. I’d be curious to see Foden for the nueve again, Grealish on the left, Mahrez on the right and a midfield with Gundogan. De Bruyne and Rodri. Only in this way could one understand whether Haaland is really an added value. And in any case, one could still go back to fighting to reach the top of the standings. Up to now, I have seen a footballer stationed in the penalty area waiting for a assist from De Bruyne or a cross from the back. In both cases, he is disconnected from the game because when he doesn’t have the ball he spends his time shouldering the defenders without moving.”

COLLECTIVE — Agbonlahor believes that the club is feeling the effects of the centre-forward’s presence, despite his scoring talent. “Haaland can be criticized despite the objectively insane number of goals he has scored. In Dortmund, I saw Haaland receive the ball on the halfway line, make a one-two and shoot into space. Movements that I don’t see at the moment. At City, before him, they were used to playing football that included many variations on the attacking theme. Everyone could enter the penalty area and show up for the appointment with the goal. This system guaranteed a certain unpredictability because the opponents did not know who to take. “Without Haaland, City can improve in the choices and game solutions to be adopted in the penalty area. Without a forward who attacks deep, everyone can change position and it is one of the options that Guardiola could and should consider.” See also Minimize carbon emissions, foreign media praises "green" Beijing Winter Olympics - Xinhua English.news.cn

January 30 – 5.35pm

