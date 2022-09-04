Original title: Agent: You Wenxia will buy out Morata Milan and Naples are also interested in him

September 16 News Spanish striker Morata’s agent confirmed that Morata has always been Juventus’ first choice, and he will only choose Juventus. There are reports that both Milan and Napoli are interested in Morata.

Juanma Lopez, Morata’s agent, told GianlucaDiMarzio.com: “Morata has always been the first choice for Juventus, he will only choose to play for Juventus. The problem is that, at least initially, Atletico are only ready to accept The way of the permanent transfer, they did not agree to let Morata go in any other way. However, towards the end of the transfer, a series of things happened that made Suarez agree to join Atletico Madrid, and Morata also Approved to join Juventus on loan.”

Morata returned to Juventus to play again, and his two-year experience in being sold to Juventus by Real Madrid also indirectly contributed to Morata’s return to Turin.

Juanma Lopez also said: “Juventus president Agnelli and director Paratici were the key factors, they called Morata and talked a few times. Morata got along very well with them and still keeps Close ties. Paratici also had a big impact on Morata’s career, as he pushed Morata to Juventus in 2014.”

Morata’s spells at Chelsea and Atletico were not as good as his first spell at Juve, where he regained his confidence.

Morata's spells at Chelsea and Atletico were not as good as his first spell at Juve, where he regained his confidence.

The agent said: "There are other Italian teams who want to sign Morata, especially Milan and Napoli. At the end of this season, Juventus will buy Morata from Atletico Madrid, I can be sure of that. I don't think There will be any regrets in that because Atletico have ended up with Suarez, one of the best strikers in the market, so everyone is happy with the end result."

