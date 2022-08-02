The sports director Mautino: “The objective is the left side of the standings”, also entered a team in Third

AGLIÉ

After four years of purgatory in the Second category and for the first time thanks to the repechage in forty-seven years of history, the Agliè Valle Sacra is back in the First category. Last Wednesday, July 27, he celebrated the event by introducing the team. All seven new faces were present at the Bumbunera di Agliè, the home of the alladiese training of president Alessandro Zaltieri, including the last in order of arrival: the attacking midfielder Jacopo Trusciglio, taken by Junior Torrazza and whom the alladiesi fans remember for a free kick from the film library at the intersection of the poles right at the Bumbunera in the last season.

The other new faces are the timeless striker Manuel Sinato, from alladiese doc, Matteo Avenatti, midfielder and Andrea Marino, both ex Colleretto goalkeeper, as well as Michael Lazzerini, goalkeeper from Rivarolese, Gianluca Grosso lateral midfielder ex Montanaro and Valerio Brillante, up to a few weeks ago midfielder of Polisportiva Valmalone and brother of Angelo, already in force at the Alladian club.

Sporting director Franco Mautino, who set the season goal, did the honors: «We must all raise the bar, a demanding season will be waiting for us. We still don’t know if we will be included in Group B or Group C, but we certainly want to finish the season on the left side of the standings ».

The sporting director also talks about another very important news for the whole Alladian sector, the registration of another team in the Third category: «Our Juniors should play the regional championship, but having a shortage of 2004 and 2005, we have thought about signing her up for the third category championship and we will ask to play on Saturday. In this way we will give the possibility to all the Juniores players to continue playing with us, with the possibility of going up to the First Division, in case of need and merit. We ask both teams for humility, desire, mentality and sacrifice ».

Coach Vitaliano Giaquinto added two more to these four aspects: passion and technique: “We will meet at the field – explains Giaquinto – to resume training together with my staff composed of Gianluca Lombardo and Daniele Pellegrino on Wednesday 24 August, first friendlies on Sunday 28. in Albiano d’Ivrea with Ivrea and Trino for the Memorial Foti, then on Saturday 3rd September we will challenge Bajo La Serra, on Wednesday 7th Vallorco, on Sunday 11th we will have the first championship, while on Wednesday 14th we will have Cigliano of the new coach Mario Gaudino as opponent “. The management is completed by: Franco Michela factotum, Paolo Peruffo general manager, Fulvio Bertino vice president and the directors Fabio Giovannone, Maurizio Vironda, Luca Pistone, Denis Lodetti and Massimo Papandrea. –