FROM THE ENCOUNTER TO HAIFA. “I feel ashamed and angry, but I am aware that football is a team sport: you play and win in eleven, a situation like this does not depend on one person alone”. Andrea Agnelli does not hide the disappointment, anger and bitterness for a historic defeat, but at the same time blocks Massimiliano Allegri in the most difficult moment. The Juventus president puts his face to Haifa (“It’s time to take responsibility”) and speaks clearly about the future of the coach called back in May 2021. “It can’t be the coach’s fault if we don’t manage to win a tackle – he says. – and I find it hard to think of a change in the race by Juventus. We are talking about a group of 80-90 people who must come together and put into play the individual and collective skills we have ».

For this reason, the team will immediately go into retreat, a choice agreed between the managers and the coach. «It is an extremely black period – reflects the Juventus number one – and today everything is bad: there is a negative alchemy and we have to find ourselves as a group to conclude this first part differently. But the reflections are made at the end of the season ». The armor signal is evident, even if staying in heaven in spite of the saints is hard and Allegri now has to prove that he can overturn this Juve that runs little, has no play and continues to have muscle injuries. The Livorno coach does not think about resigning (also because he has a rich contract until June 2025) and has collected the confidence of the president, who also guarantees on the keeping of the locker room: “The team is with the coach, I have no doubts”.

The pressures, however, are getting stronger and the risk of losing 100 million euros, between this Champions League and the next in case of non-qualification, could change a scenario where a record deficit of 250 million already weighs. «We have to get out of Juventus – relaunches Andrea Agnelli – and we are in mid-October: there are 28 games and therefore any reflection is premature. We have to come together as a group and we have individuality of the team and of the individuals to recover. The technical management on the pitch belongs to the coach, we will make a higher reflection to understand how to find the compactness that is not there now. There is a psychological problem, from here we have to start again after having apologized to the fans ». G. ODD.