Agnelli: I am ashamed and angry that Allegri will still be Juventus coach

Agnelli: I’m ashamed and angry that Allegri will still be Juventus coach

Live it on October 12th. In the fourth round of the Champions League Group H, Juventus lost 0-2 to Maccabi Haifa, and only 1 win in the 4 rounds of the group stage.

After the game, Juventus chairman Agnelli spoke to Sky Sports about the future of coach Allegri. He said: “Allegri is our coach and he will still hold this position.”

“I’m ashamed and angry… but you can’t blame one person in this situation, it’s the collective problem.”

