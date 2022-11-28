«Dear all, playing for Juventus, working for Juventus. One goal: to win. Anyone who has the privilege of wearing the black and white shirt knows it. Those who work as a team know that hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard. Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world and anyone who works or plays there knows that the result is the result of the work of the whole team». This opens the email sent by Andrea Agnelli to all employees. «We are used to winning by history and DNA. Since 2010 we have honored our history by achieving extraordinary results: the Stadium, nine consecutive men’s championships, the first in Italy to have a Netflix and Amazon Prime series, the JMedical, five consecutive women’s championships. And again, the deal with Volkswagen (few know it), the finals in Berlin and Cardiff (our great regrets), the agreement with Adidas, the Next Gen Italian Cup, the first company to represent the clubs on the Executive Committee Uefa, the JMuseum and much more. Wherever we’ve been, when the team was solid, we didn’t fear anyone.” And again: «When the team is not compact, it lends its side to the opponents and this can be fatal. At that moment you need to have lucidity and contain the damage. Our awareness will be their challenge: to live up to Juventus’ history. I will continue to imagine and work for better football, comforted by a phrase by Friedrich Nietzsche: “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music” were considered insane by those who could not hear the music”). Remember: we will recognize each other everywhere with a glance: We are the people of Juve! Until the end…”.

Juve revolution, the entire board of directors resigns: Andrea Agnelli is no longer president. Maurizio Scanavino general manager Gianluca Oddenino 28 November 2022

