the interview

«The MotoGP championship is completely open and the fight will be very interesting». Giacomo Agostini has no doubts: as a driver he has won 15 world titles, another 3 as team manager (all with Eddie Lawson, in the 500 class), so he knows what it means to fight for the most important goal both with a helmet on his head and inside the box.

Quartararo, Bagnaia and Espargaró are collected in 17 points, how do you see the fight for the title?

«Bagnaia is driving very well and has gained a lot of points in the last few races while, with Sunday’s crash in Aragon, Quartararo has lost a lot. I don’t know if Yamaha will be able to work a miracle to give him a few more horsepower, it will be tough. I think that Pecco and Bastianini are two riders who will give Fabio a lot of headaches ».

Is there a clear favorite right now?

«I wouldn’t say, maybe Bagnaia is, even if he has to recover 10 points. In these last 5 races there will be fast tracks that will adapt to Ducati, but others, like Valencia, where Yamaha could do well. I think the challenge for the championship is between Bagnaia and Quartararo ».

A fight based on speed or even psychological?

«The head is always important, it is she who does almost everything. Quartararo crashed last Sunday because he was very close to Marquez, he wanted to overtake him, and Marc took a boat: these things happen. He still has 10 points of advantage, so I believe and hope, also for the show, that he will not be disheartened ».

Espargaró and Aprilia can also hope.

“I’m the surprise of the year. Aleix is ​​riding very well and his bike is exceptional. He is there too, but 17 points are not few, he should win almost all the races and against his opponents it will not be easy ».

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about team orders: should Ducati or shouldn’t it give them?

“Certain strategies can be made but – on this I agree with Dall’Igna (the CEO of Ducati, ndr) – not right now, it’s early. Otherwise it would take away the whole show. I would find it right in the last two races, now we have to let them free. As a team manager, I always gave the same bikes to my riders, because I wanted them to finish first and second, regardless of who won. It is bad to deny the possibility of winning to a driver, who runs risking his life. It can only be done when necessary ».

Bagnaia says he doesn’t want help.

“If he wants it that way, why do we have to favor him at all costs?” Pecco is right and his team must have neither doubts nor worries ».

Bastianini has 48 points of disadvantage, is he out of the game?

“There are many, even if mathematics does not rule it out. Dreaming is lawful, but it is a very difficult dream to come true ».

Could Marquez be the tip of the balance in this season finale?

«I would be happy if Marc took these last races as training. A rider can get ready with the dirt bike, going to the gym, but what he needs most is to run at 300 per hour, so that the eye gets used to speed, this is the most important training. If I were Marquez, I would take advantage of these races to train and then next year I would be in perfect shape and give 110%. Now I would feel comfortable, but in a manner of speaking because in this MotoGP as soon as you relax you will find yourself in front of 20 riders ». –

