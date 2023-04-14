The scientific societies of Italian diabetology, the world of sport and politics join forces to promote sports practice and physical and motor activity as pillars for the prevention and treatment of diabetes and obesity. Physical exercise, despite being a determining factor for the health of individuals, is in fact little practiced.

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey, 45% in the European Union say they never exercise or play sport and one in three people have insufficient levels of physical activity. The consequence is the emergence of millions of cases of non-communicable diseases that worsen people’s health and burden the economies of individual countries. The joint WHO and OECD report “Step up! Tackling the burden of insufficient physical activity in Europe” highlights that increasing physical activity to 150 minutes a week would prevent 11.5 million new cases of non-communicable diseases in Europe by 2050, including; 3.8 million cases of cardiovascular disease; 1 million cases of type 2 diabetes; over 400,000 cases of various cancers. In particular, the most important causes of neoplastic risk have obesity in first place and elevated fasting blood sugar in fifth place. In Italy, the cost of physical inactivity is estimated at 1.3 billion euros over the next 30 years.

On the basis of these considerations, it was signed today between CONI, the Parliamentary Obesity and Diabetes Intergroup and the Federation of the Scientific Society of Diabetology (FESDI), set up by the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID) and the Association of Diabetic Doctors (AMD) , a memorandum of understanding for the promotion of healthy lifestyles and awareness and screening campaigns on diabetes and obesity in the world of sport. The agreement takes place in the context of the campaign “Diabetes is a very common disease”, launched by FESDI, SID and AMD on the occasion of the last World Diabetes Day, last November 14, 2022, in the national headquarters of the ANCI and which will will see the signing of a special agreement with the same National Association of Italian Municipalities.

The ceremony, held in the Sala della Giunta of CONI at the Foro Italico, was attended by the President of CONI Giovanni Malagò, the Presidents of the Obesity and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup, the Hon. Roberto Pella and Sen. Daniela Sbrollini, the President of the SID, Angelo Avogaro, the President of the AMD, Graziano Di Cianni and the Italian athletes Anna Arnaudo and Giulio Gaetani.

Diabetes and obesity are two pathologies of great social and health importance which, if not prevented and treated adequately, lead to complications and social, clinical and health costs of great impact and which undermine the health of the individual.

The adoption of healthy lifestyles, of which sports are an integral part, plays a fundamental role in the prevention and treatment of diabetes and obesity. It is also important to overcome the discrimination and stigma that affect people affected by these pathologies in social, school, work and sports life.

The memorandum of understanding moves in these two directions, engaging CONI, SID and AMD in a cooperation program aimed at developing specific projects to: promote sports, physical and motor activity as a prevention tool; raise public awareness of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity; give visibility to the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles; give life to common initiatives for the study and training in the field of health and sports practice, physical and motor activity as adjuvants in the care processes of people with diabetes and obesity, promoting their full inclusion in all contexts concerning practicing sports and eliminating any form of discrimination and social inequality.

“We are delighted with this initiative – stated the President of CONI Giovanni Malagò – for the purpose it is proposed to pursue. The CONI logo alongside those of FESDI and the Obesity and Diabetes Parliamentary Intergroup means a lot, it gives shape and content to the memorandum of understanding, it joins forces to win this challenge. Physical activity is the best antidote for the prevention and contrast of many pathologies, as evidenced by numerous scientific findings. There are emblematic cases of great champions suffering from diabetes, I am thinking of the legendary rowing champion Steve Redgrave, among others, who I believe should be an example to follow in order to understand the power and importance of sport. I know that athletes affected by this disease are prevented from entering military sports groups and we will contribute to raising awareness of the institutions responsible for promoting the removal of this limitation”.

“The Italian numbers are impressive – declares the President of SID, Angelo Avogaro – about 23 million fellow citizens are overweight and 12% are obese. Today all non-communicable chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and tumors are strongly linked to the urban environment, in which physical exercise is more sporadic or even absent due to poor walkability which makes traveling by car or with public transport. For this reason, the hypothesis formulated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, to include physical activity in the essential levels of assistance is fully acceptable. The alliance signed today with CONI, AMD and the Parliamentary Intergroup for Obesity and Diabetes is essential for making Italians aware of the importance of introducing physical exercise into their lifestyle at all ages”.

“Active prevention, understood as the adoption of healthy eating behaviors and contrasting a sedentary lifestyle, represents an essential pillar for the reduction of the incidence of non-communicable chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity” – adds Graziano Di Cianni, AMD President. “As doctors we must be the main promoters of healthy lifestyles especially towards people with type 2 diabetes, for whom obesity is the most important risk factor and on whom it is essential to intervene in a timely manner and, where possible, in preventative key. From this point of view, the data on the increase in childhood obesity has been worrying for years which, as reported by the latest Siedp survey, affects 10% of children (about 700,000 between 5 and 15 years of age) of these, over 150,000 are severely obese. It is necessary, and can no longer be extended, to reverse the trend using all the tools at our disposal in synergy with all the players involved: the protocol signed today goes precisely in this direction”.

«The promotion of healthy lifestyles, of which sporting activity is an integral part, is fundamental in prevention policies. We must act starting from urban contexts, making cities sporty and thus facilitating people to carry out physical activity. The alliance between institutions, in particular the municipalities that are the prime movers of this change, the medical-scientific world and the world of sport represents a strategic step that with today’s protocol can only be strengthened. Our common commitment will have to implement actions and activities that are so effective as to be able to reverse the trend of data, unfortunately still negative, that our country reveals on the subject of physical inactivity and sedentary lifestyle, overweight and obesity, accessibility and inclusion.”, declares the Hon. Roberto Pella, President of the “Obesity and Diabetes” Parliamentary Intergroup and Deputy Vice President of ANCI, who on 28 December 2022 presented a bill on “Provisions for the prevention and treatment of obesity” with important concessions, among other things , for the construction of corporate sports facilities and the deductibility of expenses for sports activities.

«Sport is a “drug” that has no contraindications and is good for all ages. For this reason, I recently presented a bill, Senate Act No. 135 of the XIX Legislature of 13 October 2022 on “Provisions containing interventions aimed at introducing physical exercise as a tool for prevention and therapy within the national health service”, to give paediatricians, general practitioners and specialists the possibility of including it in a medical prescription, so that families can take advantage of tax deductions. The hope is that, by recouping part of the investment through 730, people will be incentivized to engage in activities that are positive for their health. Sport is a tool for investing in the improvement of the country. It is important to carry out a common work that allows the recognition of the educational, social and promotion of psychophysical well-being value of sporting activity», declares Sen. Daniela Sbrollini, President of the “Obesity and Diabetes” Parliamentary Intergroup and Vice-President of the X Commission of the Senate .

Particular attention is paid in the protocol to the fight against the stigma towards people with these diseases, such as the case of athletes with diabetes who are still prevented from accessing military sports groups today, despite the fact that we are now numerous champions with diabetes at an international level in able to achieve prestigious results. «We athletes with diabetes find ourselves in a limbo, not considered by the law, which makes us experience this exclusion from military sports groups. It is a very discriminating condition, which can have a negative impact especially on the youngest and make the acceptance of the disease even more difficult. We need to overcome this stigma, giving those who make sport their lives the chance to get the right recognition. Diabetes is an increasingly widespread disease: over time, if this law does not change, the possibility of joining a military sports group will be precluded to more and more people», declares Giulio Gaetani, a blue fencing athlete.

«When I discovered that, due to this clause on diabetes, I could not access military sports groups, after an initial demoralization, I felt it was important to talk about this problem and find a solution. The risk is that from this situation, in fact, an incorrect message could pass, that is, that the person with diabetes cannot play sports, and it is instead the opposite: it would be good if they did. A message of hope must be launched, so that people with diabetes, even those who do not aspire to become professional athletes, do not give up practicing sport”, declares Anna Arnaudo, Italian track and field athlete.