agreement for the Italian Cup Final – Sport Marketing News

Lega Serie A will use state-of-the-art Sony cameras and technology systems for the most important football event of the year in Italy, the final of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, with equipment capable of bringing the intensity and emotion of the stadium into a way never seen before.

The final of the 2023 Frecciarossa Italian Cup, which will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, will decide the winners of the 2022-23 Frecciarossa Italian Cup, the 76th season of the Italian Cup, between Fiorentina and Inter.

Following the work undertaken together in last year’s Coppa Italia Frecciarossa final, Sony and Lega Serie A have forged a solid working relationship and share a willingness to use innovation to offer the best coverage to sports fans and make the game of football even more scenic.

For this year’s finale, the partnership has expanded into a large-scale filming operation, using three innovative new technologies to enhance the spectacular, enhance detail on screen and capture the emotion of pivotal moments.

The main technologies employed include:

Using a Sony HDC-F5500 main camera with Fujifilm HKZ-25-1000mm lens for higher quality broadcast than 4K.

The addition of a new variable ND filter to Sony HDC-3500 cameras to produce extremely high quality images, give you the freedom to adjust depth of field and allow for smooth transitions between different types of shooting without compromising image quality.

Capture the intensity and emotion in the players’ tunnel with a Sony FR7 interchangeable full-frame PTZ camera.



The Sony HDC-F5500 is used in conjunction with the Fujifilm HKZ-25-1000mm lens as “camera 1” for the final, i.e. it is the main camera which offers a wide view of the pitch and will be used to broadcast a significant part of the match .

The camera maintains a TV look while delivering clarity and realism to live sports coverage. Utilizing a UHD S35mm CMOS sensor with global shutter technology, the HDC-F5500 delivers astonishing clarity along with Fujifilm’s new PL-mount mounted HZK lens to maximize the quality of the all-important camera that shoots the game. From details on players’ jerseys to the texture of the grass on the pitch, spectators will be able to see more detail than ever before in the game.

The HDC-3500 cameras used to film the final are equipped with an optical variable ND filter, which offers a new way to adjust the lighting when capturing images. This technology, which is part of Sony’s Virtual Iris feature, produces the best picture quality and allows video engineers to no longer have to worry about picture quality changing due to shading alterations when used in cold conditions. dynamic lighting.

Thanks to the depth of field control capability with the variable ND filter, video engineers can freely adjust the depth of field without constraints related to lighting conditions. With this technology, a single camera can fulfill multiple roles, benefiting media production companies. A single camera with a single operator can switch between two depths of field with minimal effort, ideal for sports broadcasting working in confined spaces and rapidly changing environments.

Both the HDC-F5500 and HDC-3500 used in the match feature Sony’s latest full HD OLED viewfinder, the HDVE-EL760. By combining full HD resolution with OLED technology, a fast-response high-brightness viewfinder has been created, perfect for a fast-moving sports environment.

A Sony FR7 camera will be used to capture the expressions and emotions of the players in the pitch entrance tunnel of the Stadio Olimpico on the night of the final, documenting the players’ reactions as the match unfolds. Using a full-frame PTZ camera, viewers will be able to see up close how players are feeling without background distractions, thanks to the FR7’s shallow depth of field. The camera’s pan, tilt and zoom functions also capture players’ emotions from a distance in the stadium tunnel, an intimate space not usually fully accessible to cameras.

In addition, Sony will also supply HDC-4800 cameras for slow-motion footage of the match and FX6 and FX3 cameras to capture pre-Grand Final stages, from transporting the trophy to the stadium to behind-the-scenes entertainment during the match.

“Sony has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, so it is fantastic to welcome its knowledge, experience and equipment into the final of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa,” said Luisella Fusco, Media Operations & Broadcast Director, of the organizer of Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, Lega Serie A. “The Coppa Italia Frecciarossa is always full of action, and as people watch it all over the world on screens, it is very important to be able to convey all that entertainment. Thanks to the Sony team and innovative imaging technology, we are transforming sports content using techniques normally found in entertainment formats.”

“The Coppa Italia Frecciarossa is one of the most important football events in Europe, so it’s really exciting to be able to help bring the action to fans around the world and working with Serie A and their partners has been a real pleasure,” he says. Koji Andachi, Head of Media Solutions Marketing, Sony. “We are constantly pushing the technological boundaries to create the best spectator experience ahead of the final and we hope this setup manages to convey the emotion, drama and beauty of the game of football.”