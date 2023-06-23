Home » Agreement in principle between Celta Vigo and Rafael Benitez
Agreement in principle between Celta Vigo and Rafael Benitez

For the hundredth season in its history, Celta Vigo should see Rafael Benitez land on his bench. The 63-year-old Spanish coach reached an agreement in principle with the last 13th in La Liga on Friday. The technician should sign a three-year contract. “Rafa Benítez is one of the best coaches in the history of our country. He has led world-class teams in major European leagues,” the Spanish club said.

Rafael Benitez has extensive experience at a very high level. He notably led Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Naples and Newcastle. The Spanish coach has notably won a Champions League, a Europa League, two Spanish Championships, a European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. He led 1099 matches in competition, and won 549. “An enviable record”, concluded Celta Vigo.

