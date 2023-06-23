Agreement in principle between Celta Vigo and Rafael Benitez

For the hundredth season in its history, Celta Vigo should see Rafael Benitez land on his bench. The 63-year-old Spanish coach reached an agreement in principle with the last 13th in La Liga on Friday. The technician should sign a three-year contract. “Rafa Benítez is one of the best coaches in the history of our country. He has led world-class teams in major European leagues,” the Spanish club said.

Rafael Benitez has extensive experience at a very high level. He notably led Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Naples and Newcastle. The Spanish coach has notably won a Champions League, a Europa League, two Spanish Championships, a European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. He led 1099 matches in competition, and won 549. “An enviable record”, concluded Celta Vigo.

