Quickly, he had sounded out his former assistants. Since then, the discussions have been fruitful, and even more so in recent weeks. According to our information, an agreement is quickly expected for Frédéric Charrier, UBB rear coach. The situation is the same for Julien Laïrle. For a time in the sights of Perpignan, the head of the forwards has also, quite recently, been in advanced negotiations with the current tenth of the Top 14. Here too, the different parties want to work together.