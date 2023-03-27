Home Sports Agreement in sight for Frédéric Charrier and Julien Laïrle in Clermont
Agreement in sight for Frédéric Charrier and Julien Laïrle in Clermont

Agreement in sight for Frédéric Charrier and Julien Laïrle in Clermont

The trio is well on the way to reforming. Already associated with the Union Bordeaux-Bègles until last November, Christophe Urios, Frédéric Charrier and Julien Laïrle should indeed meet in Clermont next season. Thanked by the Girondin leaders this fall, Urios took the reins of ASM in January, in place of Jono Gibbes, until 2025 (with an additional optional year).

Quickly, he had sounded out his former assistants. Since then, the discussions have been fruitful, and even more so in recent weeks. According to our information, an agreement is quickly expected for Frédéric Charrier, UBB rear coach. The situation is the same for Julien Laïrle. For a time in the sights of Perpignan, the head of the forwards has also, quite recently, been in advanced negotiations with the current tenth of the Top 14. Here too, the different parties want to work together.

“Working with Christophe, it will be yes”

Questioned by L’Équipe on January 6, the two UBB technicians had also mentioned, with a certain enthusiasm, the possibility of a new collaboration. “It’s Christophe who will decide if he wants to work with ussaid Laïrle at the time. But basically, we were about to re-sign two more years with him. So working with Christophe will be yes. »

