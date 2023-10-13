The Águilas del América, the most decorated team in the Mexican Soccer League, are celebrating their 107th anniversary with high aspirations for the upcoming season. With an impressive track record of titles, including 13 championships in the professional era and four in the amateur era, América is a team that is both loved and hated by fans.

Emilio Azcárraga Jean, the owner of the team, emphasized the club’s commitment to excellence and success. América is known for its leadership in the tournament and its consistent achievement of good results. As the team with the most titles, its fans have come to expect nothing less than a competitive and victorious team.

The history of América is one filled with glory and controversy. The team was founded on October 12, 1916, with a star already on its chest. Throughout the years, América has secured numerous national and international titles, making it a force to be reckoned with in the soccer world.

Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zaguinho’, a legendary figure in the team’s history and a prolific goal scorer, highlighted the love-hate relationship that people have with América. He mentioned that there are those who admire the club’s success, while others seek to detract from its accomplishments.

Marco Antonio Sánchez Yacuta, a former player who won the Concacaf Champions Cup in 1992 with América, spoke about the unique pressure and demands that come with being part of the team. He mentioned that América is a club with high expectations in training, games, results, and prestige.

América is synonymous with supremacy in Mexican soccer, and many renowned players from Mexico and abroad have proudly worn its iconic shirt. The weight of the club is supported by qualities such as generosity, character, professional pride, and love and respect for the emblem, according to Fernando Jesús Torres.

Reinaldo Navia, another former player, further expressed the rigorous demands placed on América’s players. He stated that being a champion is not enough – the players are expected to be at the top throughout the entire tournament. The pressure to perform at the highest level is unrivaled.

América evokes a complex range of emotions, especially among its detractors who often disguise their admiration as envy, resentment, and hatred. As the team celebrates its 107th anniversary, it continues to fuel a sublime passion that courses through the veins of its devoted fans.

In conclusion, América’s rich history and relentless pursuit of success have made it a distinctive and influential force in Mexican soccer. As the team commemorates 107 years, it embodies a fervent passion that remains unwavering as it strives for greatness.

