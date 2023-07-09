Title: Águilas del América Suffer Friendly Match Defeat Against Atlante, Julián Quiñones Makes Debut for Coapa Team

The Águilas del América are facing a challenging start to the 2023 Apertura season with a recent loss in a friendly match against Atlante. However, the highlight of the match was the debut of Julián Quiñones, the latest addition to the Azulcremas. This friendly match provided Quiñones with his first minutes on the field alongside his new teammates.

Quiñones, the forward, displayed enthusiasm and readiness to play after reporting to the team this week and undergoing his initial training sessions. Eager to gauge his performance, coach André Jardine granted Quiñones the opportunity to face the Iron Colts in the match.

The friendly match, held at the Coapa facilities, saw Las Águilas lose 1-0 against Atlante. Divided into four periods of 30 minutes each, both teams had the chance to field most of their players during the game. Despite the defeat, the match provided crucial playing time for América’s players, considering their postponed Matchday 2 fixture.

The Águilas were unable to play their Matchday 2 match due to the La Corregidora stadium in Querétaro’s unfavorable condition, leading to the league’s decision to postpone the clash against the Gallos Blancos. Consequently, the friendly match proved beneficial for América to maintain their competitive rhythm.

However, one noticeable absence from the friendly match was Diego Valdés. The skilled midfielder did not participate, fueling speculation about a possible departure from the team to play abroad. Although rumors suggest interest from CSKA Moscow, Benfica, and Besiktas from Türkiye, no formal agreement has been reached as of yet.

As the 2023 Apertura season gains momentum, Águilas del América will be aiming to rectify their early setback and regain their winning form. The team will continue to work on integrating new signings like Julián Quiñones and find their stride to secure victories and reclaim their position as one of Mexico’s top football clubs.

